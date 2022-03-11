Brokerages Expect Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $839.09 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) will report $839.09 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Option Care Health’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $850.35 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $827.57 million. Option Care Health posted sales of $759.24 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Option Care Health will report full-year sales of $3.76 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.70 billion to $3.81 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $4.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.97 billion to $4.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Option Care Health.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $927.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $917.68 million. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 4.07%. Option Care Health’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on OPCH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Option Care Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

In other Option Care Health news, COO Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total transaction of $157,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 18,000 shares of company stock worth $456,120 over the last three months. 47.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 16.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management raised its holdings in Option Care Health by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 37,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in Option Care Health by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 181,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,158,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Option Care Health by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. 97.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OPCH opened at $26.08 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.41. Option Care Health has a one year low of $16.02 and a one year high of $28.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 1.36.

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm provides infusion therapy and other ancillary healthcare services through a national network of full-service pharmacies. The company contracts with managed care organizations, third-party payers, hospitals, physicians, and other referral sources to provide pharmaceuticals and complex compounded solutions to patients for intravenous delivery in the patients’ homes or other nonhospital settings.

