Brokers Set Expectations for Arvinas, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for Arvinas in a report issued on Wednesday, March 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young expects that the company will post earnings of ($2.51) per share for the year.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.21). Arvinas had a negative net margin of 409.29% and a negative return on equity of 27.31%. The business had revenue of $26.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.08 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1095.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Arvinas from $115.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Arvinas from $97.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Arvinas from $157.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Arvinas in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.75.

Shares of ARVN opened at $68.57 on Friday. Arvinas has a twelve month low of $56.59 and a twelve month high of $108.46. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.72.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARVN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Arvinas by 142.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Arvinas in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Arvinas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arvinas in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arvinas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 89.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Arvinas news, Director Liam Ratcliffe sold 156,464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $10,304,719.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ian Taylor sold 869 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total transaction of $55,563.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 306,615 shares of company stock worth $20,676,141. 6.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

