Brokers Set Expectations for M&T Bank Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:MTB)

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for M&T Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $3.23 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.97. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for M&T Bank’s Q2 2023 earnings at $3.96 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.19 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.22 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $15.57 EPS.
M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.21. M&T Bank had a net margin of 30.44% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.54 earnings per share.
Shares of MTB opened at $173.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $22.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.95. M&T Bank has a fifty-two week low of $128.46 and a fifty-two week high of $186.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.53.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
M&T Bank announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that allows the company to buyback $800.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.78%.
About M&T Bank (Get Rating)
M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.
