Brokers Set Expectations for Stitch Fix, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush cut their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Stitch Fix in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 9th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.47) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.33). Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Stitch Fix’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.31) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.16) EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $25.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of Stitch Fix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $19.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $22.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.17.

Stitch Fix stock opened at $11.31 on Friday. Stitch Fix has a 52-week low of $8.75 and a 52-week high of $69.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.85 and a beta of 1.86.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.28). Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%. The firm had revenue of $516.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA lifted its holdings in Stitch Fix by 0.3% during the third quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA now owns 92,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,697,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Stitch Fix by 2.0% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 24,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 40.9% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 75.4% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Working Capital Advisors (Uk) acquired 70,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.05 per share, with a total value of $1,270,900.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 847,212 shares of company stock worth $15,049,645 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

