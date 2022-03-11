Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Shares Sold by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,785,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,218 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of Brookfield Asset Management worth $107,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lincoln Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 63,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,822,000 after buying an additional 6,446 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 13,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Trust Services LTA purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $237,000. 60.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BAM opened at $53.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $88.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.64 and a twelve month high of $62.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.95.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating ) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 3.19% and a net margin of 5.24%. The firm had revenue of $21.79 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a positive change from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.43%.

Several brokerages recently commented on BAM. Zacks Investment Research cut Brookfield Asset Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. boosted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $59.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Brookfield Asset Management from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.35.

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

