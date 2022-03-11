Brookfield Asset Management Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:BAM)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors purchased 8,072 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,101% compared to the average volume of 672 put options.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BAM. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $61.00 to $65.50 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.35.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 121.5% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,719,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,000,682. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Brookfield Asset Management has a 52 week low of $42.98 and a 52 week high of $62.47. The stock has a market cap of $87.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.93.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.79 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 3.19%. On average, equities analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This is a positive change from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is presently 23.43%.

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

