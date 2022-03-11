Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.80.

BBU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brookfield Business Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet lowered Brookfield Business Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Brookfield Business Partners from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Desjardins raised their target price on Brookfield Business Partners from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on Brookfield Business Partners from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBU. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,279,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,205,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495,469 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,614,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,194,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $330,156,000 after acquiring an additional 299,314 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 135.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 457,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,091,000 after acquiring an additional 263,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Partners Group Holding AG raised its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 404,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,398,000 after purchasing an additional 121,440 shares during the last quarter. 75.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Brookfield Business Partners stock opened at $40.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Brookfield Business Partners has a 12 month low of $38.50 and a 12 month high of $51.98.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($2.13). Brookfield Business Partners had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 4.16%. The business had revenue of $13.48 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Brookfield Business Partners will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Brookfield Business Partners’s payout ratio is 7.62%.

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brookfield Business Partners LP engages in owning and operating business services and industrial operations. It operates though the following segments: Business Services, Infrastructure Services, Industrial Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Business Services segment includes services such as residential mortgage insurance, healthcare, road fuel distribution and marketing, real estate and construction, entertainment, financing, and other businesses.

