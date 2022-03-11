Brookline Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BCAC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Brookline Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BCAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 74.6% from the February 13th total of 7,100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 13,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Brookline Capital Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookline Capital Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookline Capital Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $146,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookline Capital Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookline Capital Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $155,000. 34.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Brookline Capital Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ BCAC opened at $10.05 on Friday. Brookline Capital Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.11 and a 1-year high of $10.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.02 and a 200-day moving average of $9.97.

Brookline Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the life sciences industry. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brookline Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookline Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.