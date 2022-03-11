BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) Shares Sold by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC decreased its stake in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) by 67.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,443 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in BRP were worth $2,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DOOO. FIL Ltd raised its position in BRP by 42.0% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,617,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,757,000 after acquiring an additional 478,167 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in BRP by 700.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 655,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,178,000 after acquiring an additional 573,296 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in BRP by 40.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 547,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,900,000 after acquiring an additional 157,974 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in BRP by 13.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 444,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,212,000 after acquiring an additional 53,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in BRP by 1.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 444,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,202,000 after acquiring an additional 6,653 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.84% of the company’s stock.

DOOO opened at $63.46 on Friday. BRP Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.38 and a 52-week high of $102.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.26. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 2.70.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of BRP in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. lifted their price target on shares of BRP from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of BRP from C$128.00 to C$124.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of BRP from C$135.00 to C$131.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BRP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.29.

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

