Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 65.9% from the February 13th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Brunello Cucinelli stock opened at $27.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.07. Brunello Cucinelli has a 52-week low of $21.25 and a 52-week high of $37.85.

Brunello Cucinelli Company Profile

Brunello Cucinelli SpA engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of luxury clothing and accessories. It specializes in cashmere products in the ready-to-wear apparel sector under the brand name Brunello Cucinelli. The company was founded by Brunello Cucinelli in 1978 and is headquartered in Corciano, Italy.

