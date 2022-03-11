BSCPAD Reaches Market Cap of $57.09 Million (BSCPAD)

BSCPAD (CURRENCY:BSCPAD) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. BSCPAD has a total market capitalization of $57.09 million and approximately $2.15 million worth of BSCPAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BSCPAD has traded 21.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BSCPAD coin can now be purchased for $0.72 or 0.00001852 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002570 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.88 or 0.00045937 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000155 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,557.60 or 0.06572431 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38,865.95 or 0.99876193 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00041811 BTC.

BSCPAD Profile

BSCPAD’s total supply is 175,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,211,621 coins. BSCPAD’s official Twitter account is @BSCPad

According to CryptoCompare, “The BSC Launch Pad is a decentralized IDO platform for the Binance Smart Chain Network. BSCPad will empower cryptocurrency projects with the ability to distribute tokens and raise liquidity. “

Buying and Selling BSCPAD

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BSCPAD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BSCPAD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BSCPAD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

