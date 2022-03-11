BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) PT Raised to C$25.00 at BMO Capital Markets

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$20.75 to C$25.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on BSRTF. upgraded shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.50 to C$25.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

Shares of OTCMKTS BSRTF traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.95. The company had a trading volume of 22,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,731. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.26 and its 200-day moving average is $17.08. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $10.72 and a 52 week high of $20.13.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

