Buckle (NYSE:BKE) Shares Gap Up to $35.71

The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $35.71, but opened at $37.87. Buckle shares last traded at $36.34, with a volume of 10,866 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Buckle in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Buckle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.34 and its 200 day moving average is $41.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.07.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKE. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Buckle by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,263,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,835,000 after purchasing an additional 133,294 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Buckle by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 50,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after buying an additional 16,854 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Buckle by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 263,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,129,000 after buying an additional 65,285 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Buckle by 608.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,239,000 after buying an additional 55,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Buckle by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 35,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

Buckle Company Profile (NYSE:BKE)

The Buckle, Inc engages in retailing of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for men and women. It offers brands such as BKE, Buckle Black, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root denim, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, Nova Industries, and Veece. The company was founded by David Hirschfeld in 1948 and is headquartered in Kearney, NE.

