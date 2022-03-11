Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) Announces Earnings Results

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.05, RTT News reports. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 36.85%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share.
Shares of NYSE BBW traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.05. 13,411 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,918. The firm has a market cap of $262.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.99. Build-A-Bear Workshop has a twelve month low of $6.78 and a twelve month high of $23.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.17.
In other news, CFO Vojin Todorovic sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $142,352.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 14.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Build-A-Bear Workshop announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 30th that permits the company to buyback $25.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 9.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th.
About Build-A-Bear Workshop
Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer, which offers interactive retail-entertainment experiences. It operates through following segments: Direct-To-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. The Direct-To-Consumer segment offers company-owned retail stores located in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Denmark, China, and e-commerce sites.
