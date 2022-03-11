Bumble Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.06) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Bumble in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.01). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bumble’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.03). Bumble had a net margin of 41.50% and a negative return on equity of 1.73%. The business had revenue of $208.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BMBL. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Bumble from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Bumble from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Bumble from $35.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Bumble from $58.00 to $33.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Bumble from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bumble currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.89.

Bumble stock opened at $23.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Bumble has a 1 year low of $15.41 and a 1 year high of $76.49. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion and a PE ratio of 15.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Bumble in the fourth quarter valued at $105,635,000. Accel Leaders Fund II Associates L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Bumble in the fourth quarter valued at $57,019,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Bumble by 196.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,045,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,824,000 after buying an additional 1,354,655 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Bumble by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,985,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,105,000 after buying an additional 1,166,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bumble in the third quarter valued at $44,742,000.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

