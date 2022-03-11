Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after Cowen raised their price target on the stock from $36.00 to $38.00. The stock had previously closed at $16.66, but opened at $20.57. Bumble shares last traded at $23.59, with a volume of 164,458 shares.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI raised Bumble from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Bumble from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Bumble from $48.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Bumble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Bumble from $35.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.89.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Bumble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,978,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Bumble by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,133,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,230,000 after purchasing an additional 183,496 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Bumble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Bumble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $361,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Bumble by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.60.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). Bumble had a negative return on equity of 1.73% and a net margin of 41.50%. The company had revenue of $208.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bumble Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

About Bumble

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

