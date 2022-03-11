Bunicorn (BUNI) Price Down 7.9% Over Last Week

Bunicorn (CURRENCY:BUNI) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. Bunicorn has a total market cap of $418,767.26 and $65,992.00 worth of Bunicorn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bunicorn has traded down 7.9% against the dollar. One Bunicorn coin can now be bought for about $0.0149 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002552 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.39 or 0.00046904 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,588.48 or 0.06603219 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39,104.29 or 0.99755267 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00041964 BTC.

About Bunicorn

Bunicorn’s total supply is 131,394,109 coins and its circulating supply is 28,049,239 coins. Bunicorn’s official Twitter account is @bunicornswap

Bunicorn Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bunicorn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bunicorn should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bunicorn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

