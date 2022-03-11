Bunzl (LON:BNZL) Price Target Raised to GBX 2,800

Bunzl (LON:BNZL – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 2,625 ($34.39) to GBX 2,800 ($36.69) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 0.50% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BNZL. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($43.24) price target on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,925 ($38.33).

Shares of BNZL stock opened at GBX 2,786 ($36.50) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.33, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,765.76 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,722.25. Bunzl has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,205.50 ($28.90) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,000 ($39.31).

In other news, insider Frank van Zanten sold 11,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,904 ($38.05), for a total transaction of £340,435.92 ($446,063.84).

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, counter-service packaging, foodservice disposables, take-out food packaging, first aid products, point of purchase displays, stationery, bags, and cleaning and hygiene supplies to grocery stores, supermarkets, retail chains, convenience stores, food wholesalers, ethnic grocers, and organic food outlets.

