Bytecoin Market Cap Hits $24.64 Million (BCN)

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 11th. One Bytecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bytecoin has a market capitalization of $24.64 million and $18,264.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bytecoin has traded down 20.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.64 or 0.00442491 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000422 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 23.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000110 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0935 or 0.00000241 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 46.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bytecoin Coin Profile

Bytecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. Bytecoin’s official website is bytecoin.org . The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytecoin’s official message board is bytecointalk.org . Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytecoin (BCN) is the first currency based on the CryptoNote technology and launched back in July, 2012. BCN protects your privacy with completely untraceable and anonymous transactions so it is deservedly called the next generation anonymous cryptocurrency. It is a fully independent currency which has been developing separately from Bitcoin and its forks. The basis for the creation of Bytecoin was the CryptoNote unique technology. “

Bytecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bytecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

