CACHE Gold Price Hits $63.95 on Major Exchanges (CGT)

CACHE Gold (CURRENCY:CGT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 11th. One CACHE Gold coin can now be bought for approximately $63.95 or 0.00160460 BTC on exchanges. CACHE Gold has a total market capitalization of $5.62 million and $58,401.00 worth of CACHE Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CACHE Gold has traded 4.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About CACHE Gold

CGT is a coin. Its genesis date was June 28th, 2018. CACHE Gold’s total supply is 100,771 coins and its circulating supply is 87,922 coins. CACHE Gold’s official Twitter account is @CoingridNZ and its Facebook page is accessible here . CACHE Gold’s official website is cache.gold

According to CryptoCompare, “CACHE Gold token is equivalent to one gram of gold. Each token is backed by physical gold securely stored in a vault. All gold is audited and insured. Gold backing CACHE Gold tokens is publicly verifiable at any time, simply visit the CACHE Explorer to verify CACHE Gold's backing. A token is a unit of account that is tracked on a blockchain platform. CACHE Gold tokens are unique because they are backed by real gold that is redeemable by token holders at any time. CACHE Locked Gold represents gold that backs CACHE Gold tokens. CACHE Locked Gold cannot be unlocked or removed from the vaults unless an equivalent amount of CACHE Gold tokens are redeemed. “

Buying and Selling CACHE Gold

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CACHE Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CACHE Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CACHE Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

