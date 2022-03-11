Cactus (NYSE:WHD) Shares Down 8.2% After Insider Selling

Shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) fell 8.2% on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $55.36 and last traded at $55.71. 17,832 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 487,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.66.

Specifically, Director Gary L. Rosenthal sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.11, for a total value of $420,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Stephen Tadlock sold 26,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.90, for a total transaction of $1,636,783.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,609 shares of company stock valued at $2,463,629 over the last ninety days. 21.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Cactus alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Cactus from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Cactus from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Cactus from $45.50 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.50.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.10. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 71.81 and a beta of 2.07.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Cactus had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The firm had revenue of $129.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cactus, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a boost from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.01%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WHD. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cactus by 18.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 372,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,667,000 after purchasing an additional 59,234 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Cactus by 7.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,223,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,928,000 after purchasing an additional 89,642 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Cactus by 8.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 375,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,801,000 after purchasing an additional 30,077 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Cactus by 9.5% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 37,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 3,289 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Cactus by 212.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 200,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,358,000 after purchasing an additional 136,250 shares during the period.

Cactus Company Profile (NYSE:WHD)

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cactus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cactus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.