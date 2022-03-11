Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,552 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.10% of Cadence Bancorporation worth $2,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CADE. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Cadence Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 215.1% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 4,125 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $195,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, 6 Meridian bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $231,000. 84.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on CADE shares. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Bancorporation from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.50.

CADE stock opened at $29.87 on Friday. Cadence Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $27.25 and a 52-week high of $34.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 1.03.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $375.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.56 million. Cadence Bancorporation had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 11.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cadence Bancorporation will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Cadence Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Cadence Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.33%.

Cadence Bank provides banking and financial solutions to consumers, businesses and corporations. Its services and products include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, lending, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, correspondent banking, SBA lending, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust services, financial planning, retirement plan management, and personal and business insurance.

