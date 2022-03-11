Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.60.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CDRE. Raymond James began coverage on Cadre in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Cadre in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Cadre in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cadre in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Cadre in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

Shares of CDRE stock opened at $23.44 on Friday. Cadre has a 12 month low of $14.16 and a 12 month high of $25.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Cadre in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Cadre in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Cadre in the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Cadre in the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Cadre in the fourth quarter worth $98,000. 4.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cadre Holdings Inc is a manufacturer and distributer of safety and survivability equipment for first responders. The Company’s core products include body armor, explosive ordnance disposal equipment and duty gear. Its primarily brands include Safariland(R) and Med-Eng(R). Cadre Holdings Inc is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

