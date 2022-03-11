Cadre (NYSE:CDRE) Shares Gap Down to $23.44

Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $23.44, but opened at $22.56. Cadre shares last traded at $23.44, with a volume of 2,697 shares traded.

CDRE has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on Cadre in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Cadre in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Stephens began coverage on Cadre in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cadre in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cadre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cadre has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Cadre in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cadre in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cadre in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,343,000. Wynnefield Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cadre in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,586,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cadre in the 4th quarter worth approximately $988,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.42% of the company’s stock.

About Cadre (NYSE:CDRE)

Cadre Holdings Inc is a manufacturer and distributer of safety and survivability equipment for first responders. The Company’s core products include body armor, explosive ordnance disposal equipment and duty gear. Its primarily brands include Safariland(R) and Med-Eng(R). Cadre Holdings Inc is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

