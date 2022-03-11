Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Stock Price Up 11.5% Following Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) rose 11.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $80.33 and last traded at $78.35. Approximately 141,060 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 3,283,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.24.

Specifically, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 1,482 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $119,241.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 5,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total value of $472,998.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,632 shares of company stock valued at $1,058,574. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CZR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised Caesars Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $138.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cowen lowered their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.21.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.07 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.36 and a 200 day moving average of $95.19.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($1.36). The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 16.61% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. Caesars Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 72.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.70) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 637,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after purchasing an additional 196,890 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,015,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 84.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,088,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,885,000 after purchasing an additional 498,100 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,041,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,063,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

