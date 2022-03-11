Cairn Homes (LON:CRN) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $102.78

Cairn Homes plc (LON:CRN – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 102.78 ($1.35) and traded as low as GBX 95.30 ($1.25). Cairn Homes shares last traded at GBX 96 ($1.26), with a volume of 397,966 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £721.02 million and a PE ratio of 20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.29, a current ratio of 6.40 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 102.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 98.67.

Get Cairn Homes alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of €0.03 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This is an increase from Cairn Homes’s previous dividend of $0.03. This represents a yield of 2.23%.

Cairn Homes plc operates as a homebuilder in Ireland. The company develops and sells residential properties. It is also involved in the rental of properties. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cairn Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cairn Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.