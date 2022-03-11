Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD) Short Interest Down 70.2% in February

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a decrease of 70.2% from the February 13th total of 23,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 77,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund stock opened at $24.84 on Friday. Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $23.55 and a 12-month high of $33.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.92.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.42%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCD. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 111.1% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Income Fund is a closed-end management investment company which engages in the provision of total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income. The company was founded on March 11, 2014 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

