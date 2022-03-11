Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD) Short Interest Down 70.2% in February

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a decrease of 70.2% from the February 13th total of 23,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 77,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund stock opened at $24.84 on Friday. Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $23.55 and a 12-month high of $33.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.92.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.42%.
Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Income Fund is a closed-end management investment company which engages in the provision of total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income. The company was founded on March 11, 2014 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (CCD)
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
- A Stock Market Correction Worse Than The Pandemic?
- 3 Dividend-Paying Pharmaceutical Stocks You Can’t Ignore
Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.