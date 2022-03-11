Caledonia Mining (LON:CMCL) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $924.10

Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (LON:CMCL – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 924.10 ($12.11) and traded as high as GBX 1,030 ($13.50). Caledonia Mining shares last traded at GBX 1,030 ($13.50), with a volume of 5,557 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 3.45. The stock has a market cap of £132.18 million and a P/E ratio of 9.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 913.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 924.10.

Get Caledonia Mining alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. Caledonia Mining’s payout ratio is 0.44%.

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily engages in the operation of a gold mine. The company also explores for and develops mineral properties for precious metals. Its primary asset is the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Zimbabwe. The company was formerly known as Caledonia Mining Corporation and changed its name to Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc in March 2016.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Caledonia Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caledonia Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.