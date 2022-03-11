Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Stock Price Down 5.5% on Insider Selling

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 5.5% on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $57.16 and last traded at $57.63. 5,965 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,118,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.98.

Specifically, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total transaction of $51,252.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Primexx Energy Partners, Ltd sold 12,479 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $750,611.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 740,409 shares of company stock worth $43,949,694 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners increased their target price on Callon Petroleum from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Callon Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Callon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $77.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.75.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.06). Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 17.86% and a return on equity of 40.46%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,390,749 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $349,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,366 shares in the last quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC increased its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 89.1% during the 4th quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC now owns 11,700,780 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $552,862,000 after purchasing an additional 5,512,623 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 96,029 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after purchasing an additional 35,539 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Callon Petroleum by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 40,473 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after buying an additional 4,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Callon Petroleum by 343.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 289,041 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $13,657,000 after buying an additional 223,904 shares during the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile (NYSE:CPE)

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

