Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $42.93 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Rating) will announce $42.93 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Cambridge Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $43.50 million and the lowest is $42.60 million. Cambridge Bancorp reported sales of $42.26 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cambridge Bancorp will report full year sales of $178.48 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $175.80 million to $183.70 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $195.87 million, with estimates ranging from $190.31 million to $204.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cambridge Bancorp.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.04). Cambridge Bancorp had a net margin of 30.38% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The business had revenue of $43.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on CATC. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Cambridge Bancorp from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CATC. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 133.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 757 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cambridge Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $128,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 94,750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,897 shares of the bank’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 107.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,836 shares of the bank’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. 51.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CATC opened at $82.44 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.21. The firm has a market cap of $574.19 million, a PE ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.53. Cambridge Bancorp has a twelve month low of $78.39 and a twelve month high of $97.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. This is an increase from Cambridge Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Cambridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.38%.

Cambridge Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services. It focuses on the wealth management, commercial banking, residential lending, and personal banking services. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

