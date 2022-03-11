Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 1,964 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 12,958 shares.The stock last traded at $83.00 and had previously closed at $82.44.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CATC. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Cambridge Bancorp from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

The company has a market cap of $578.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.21.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.04). Cambridge Bancorp had a net margin of 30.38% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The firm had revenue of $43.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cambridge Bancorp will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This is an increase from Cambridge Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Cambridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.38%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,482 shares of the bank’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,147 shares of the bank’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,232 shares of the bank’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,949 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,415 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 51.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cambridge Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services. It focuses on the wealth management, commercial banking, residential lending, and personal banking services. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

