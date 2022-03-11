Campbell Soup (CPB) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE: CPB) recently:

3/10/2022 – Campbell Soup had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $49.00 to $47.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/10/2022 – Campbell Soup had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $45.00 to $46.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/1/2022 – Campbell Soup had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $45.00 to $46.00.

2/25/2022 – Campbell Soup was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/17/2022 – Campbell Soup was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/11/2022 – Campbell Soup had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $44.00 to $45.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of Campbell Soup stock opened at $41.87 on Friday. Campbell Soup has a 52-week low of $39.76 and a 52-week high of $52.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.78. The firm has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.49.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.28%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPB. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 92,515.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,144,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142,662 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,050,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791,205 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 5,290.8% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,017,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,558,000 after purchasing an additional 999,001 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 104.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,880,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,617,000 after purchasing an additional 960,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 2,396.8% in the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 864,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,147,000 after purchasing an additional 829,946 shares in the last quarter. 52.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

