Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,183 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,496 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Camping World worth $2,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Camping World by 3,685.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 594,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,094,000 after acquiring an additional 578,449 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Camping World during the third quarter worth about $1,135,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Camping World during the third quarter worth about $1,173,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Camping World by 68.2% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 32,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 13,290 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Camping World by 34.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 94,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,666,000 after acquiring an additional 24,342 shares during the period. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CWH. StockNews.com cut Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Camping World from $66.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut Camping World from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Camping World from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.29.

NYSE:CWH opened at $31.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.37 and a fifty-two week high of $49.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 3.01.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Camping World had a return on equity of 131.23% and a net margin of 4.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.06%. This is a positive change from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. Camping World’s payout ratio is currently 33.39%.

In other news, CEO Marcus Lemonis purchased 2,695 shares of Camping World stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.09 per share, for a total transaction of $99,957.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 45.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans; and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring and promoting the RV lifestyle.

