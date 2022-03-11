Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) Trading Down 6.6%

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 6.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.66 and last traded at $4.68. 21,586 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,894,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.01.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.94 and a 200-day moving average of $6.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $695.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 4.01.

Get Canaan alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Canaan by 130.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 28,387 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Canaan in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Canaan in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Canaan by 990.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 10,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in Canaan in the 4th quarter worth about $4,901,000. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canaan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canaan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.