Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Spirent Communications (LON:SPT) Price Target to GBX 310

Spirent Communications (LON:SPT – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 320 ($4.19) to GBX 310 ($4.06) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 27.22% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SPT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 270 ($3.54) target price on shares of Spirent Communications in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 320 ($4.19) target price on shares of Spirent Communications in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 328 ($4.30).

Get Spirent Communications alerts:

Shares of SPT opened at GBX 243.67 ($3.19) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.49 billion and a PE ratio of 24.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Spirent Communications has a 1-year low of GBX 209.80 ($2.75) and a 1-year high of GBX 310.60 ($4.07). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 241.77 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 268.51.

Spirent Communications plc provides test, assurance, and analytics solutions for devices and networks in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Networks & Security and Lifecycle Service Assurance segments. The Networks & Security segment provides high-speed Ethernet/IP performance testing for the development and validation of new equipment, networks, and applications for cloud and mobile; consulting services, test tools, methodologies, and security validation solutions; global navigation satellite system (GNSS) simulation products; and positioning, navigation and timing (PNT) solutions, as well as develops test methodologies, tools, and services for virtualized networks and cloud.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spirent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.