Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) Price Target to $18.00

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $22.00 to $18.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 197.03% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Viant Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Viant Technology from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Viant Technology from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Viant Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.04.

DSP stock traded down $1.77 on Friday, reaching $6.06. 35,113 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,870. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.02 and a 200-day moving average of $10.46. Viant Technology has a twelve month low of $6.10 and a twelve month high of $62.84. The firm has a market cap of $367.36 million and a PE ratio of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Viant Technology had a negative return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 1.80%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $12.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Viant Technology will post -2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in shares of Viant Technology by 138.3% in the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 827,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,115,000 after acquiring an additional 480,355 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Viant Technology by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 782,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,599,000 after buying an additional 70,592 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Viant Technology during the second quarter worth about $17,630,000. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in Viant Technology by 8.6% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 542,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,635,000 after buying an additional 42,985 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Viant Technology by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 294,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,858,000 after buying an additional 25,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.55% of the company’s stock.

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels. The company also offers cloud-based self-service portal that provides customers with transparency and control over their advertising campaigns and underlying data infrastructure; omnichannel demand side platform for ad buyers to manage omnichannel campaigns and access metrics from each channel to inform decisions in other channels; and Data lake, a software and self-service enables customers with differentiated insights, including foot-traffic data reports, multi-touch attribution, and ROAS analytics.

