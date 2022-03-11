Canaccord Genuity Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Thor Explorations (LON:THX)

Thor Explorations (LON:THX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group in a report issued on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Separately, restated a “buy” rating on shares of Thor Explorations in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

LON:THX opened at GBX 18 ($0.24) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £115.54 million and a P/E ratio of -25.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 15.57 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 16.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.98, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.29. Thor Explorations has a 52 week low of GBX 12.50 ($0.16) and a 52 week high of GBX 22.70 ($0.30).

Thor Explorations Ltd., a junior natural resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Senegal, Burkina Faso, Nigeria, and Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Segilola gold project located in Osun State, Nigeria.

