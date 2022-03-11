Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $10.88

Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$10.88 and last traded at C$10.85, with a volume of 803 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$10.68.

The stock has a market cap of C$1.30 billion and a PE ratio of -15.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.49 and its 200 day moving average price is C$10.17.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.0789 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 9.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. Canoe EIT Income Fund’s payout ratio is currently -176.73%.

Canoe EIT Income Fund is a closed-end investment trust, which objective is to maximize monthly distributions and net asset value while maintaining a diversified investment portfolio. The company was founded on August 5, 1997 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

