Cantor Fitzgerald Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report released on Wednesday, March 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($9.06) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($9.50). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on ASND. Oppenheimer upgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $197.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.45.

Shares of NASDAQ ASND opened at $102.49 on Friday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a fifty-two week low of $101.63 and a fifty-two week high of $178.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.12. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of -12.36 and a beta of 0.73.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.87) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.30) by $0.43. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 45.19% and a negative net margin of 5,015.63%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASND. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,784,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,240,829,000 after buying an additional 1,355,453 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,387,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,177,557,000 after acquiring an additional 581,559 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,945,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $628,832,000 after acquiring an additional 510,971 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,159,024 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $152,469,000 after acquiring an additional 424,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 4th quarter worth $37,123,000.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

