Capita (LON:CPI) Price Target Lowered to GBX 65 at Barclays

Capita (LON:CPI – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Barclays from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 65 ($0.85) in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 215.41% from the company’s previous close.

CPI has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Capita to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 55 ($0.72) to GBX 70 ($0.92) in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Capita in a research note on Thursday.

CPI stock opened at GBX 20.61 ($0.27) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £347.10 million and a PE ratio of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 459.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 31.49 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 40.97. Capita has a 12-month low of GBX 19.89 ($0.26) and a 12-month high of GBX 55.98 ($0.73).

In related news, insider Ian Powell bought 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 35 ($0.46) per share, for a total transaction of £24,500 ($32,101.68). In the last quarter, insiders purchased 71,005 shares of company stock worth $2,484,305.

Capita Company Profile

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors. It operates through six divisions: Software, People Solutions, Customer Management, Government Services, Technology Solutions, and Specialist Services. The company offers application software and other solutions, such as automation, critical communication system, finance and payment, management information system, workforce management, and education software products and services; and people solutions, including human resources advisory and digitally enabled services comprising learning, resourcing, pensions, and HR outsourcing services.

