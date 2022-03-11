Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c (LON:CGT) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $5,052.62

Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c (LON:CGT – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 5,052.62 ($66.20) and traded as high as GBX 5,090 ($66.69). Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c shares last traded at GBX 5,090 ($66.69), with a volume of 47,834 shares.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 5,052.62 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 5,072.32. The stock has a market cap of £1.02 billion and a PE ratio of 10.43.
In other Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c news, insider Robin Archibald acquired 97 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 5,144 ($67.40) per share, with a total value of £4,989.68 ($6,537.84).
Capital Gearing Trust P.L.C. is a self-managed Investment Trust. The Fund’s investment objective is to achieve capital growth principally through investment in quoted closed ended and other collective investment vehicles with a willingness to hold cash, bonds, index linked securities and commodities.
