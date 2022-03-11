Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) is Thomasville National Bank’s 10th Largest Position

Thomasville National Bank grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 184,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,244 shares during the quarter. Capital One Financial accounts for 2.6% of Thomasville National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $26,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COF. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Capital One Financial by 1,383.3% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 6,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total value of $993,530.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 6,825 shares of company stock worth $1,002,042 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COF traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $130.09. The company had a trading volume of 2,442,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,093,518. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $121.21 and a 1-year high of $177.95. The stock has a market cap of $55.37 billion, a PE ratio of 4.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.55.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.14 by $0.27. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 38.68% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.94%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $194.00 to $192.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.76.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

