Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) SVP Sells $99,060.00 in Stock

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 1,950 shares of Capri stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total value of $99,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

CPRI stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,781,956. The company has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.47. Capri Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $45.05 and a 12 month high of $72.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.06 and its 200-day moving average is $59.35.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 34.22% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. Analysts expect that Capri Holdings Limited will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Capri during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Capri during the 1st quarter valued at $4,158,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capri during the 1st quarter valued at $13,435,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capri by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 66,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,827,000 after buying an additional 22,533 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Capri by 83.4% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 66,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,816,000 after buying an additional 30,349 shares during the period. 86.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPRI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Capri from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised Capri from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Capri from $85.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Capri from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Capri from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.37.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

