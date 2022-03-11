Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Capricor Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.48% and a negative net margin of 5,621.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share.

NASDAQ:CAPR traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.23. 801 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 394,197. Capricor Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.56 and a 12 month high of $6.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.15 million, a P/E ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 5.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.78 and a 200 day moving average of $3.83.

Get Capricor Therapeutics alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Capricor Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 302,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Capricor Therapeutics by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,663 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 6,213 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Capricor Therapeutics by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 8,279 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Capricor Therapeutics by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 205,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 20,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.29% of the company’s stock.

CAPR has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Capricor Therapeutics from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capricor Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

About Capricor Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Capricor Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capricor Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.