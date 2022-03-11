Cardinal Capital Management Lowers Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Cardinal Capital Management lessened its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the period. IDEXX Laboratories comprises approximately 1.8% of Cardinal Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $8,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Reliant Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC now owns 10,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,970,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,609,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories stock traded down $26.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $498.08. 334,123 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 559,400. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $523.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $599.39. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $460.36 and a 12-month high of $706.95. The firm has a market cap of $41.96 billion, a PE ratio of 57.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $801.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.83 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 102.84% and a net margin of 23.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 250 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.70, for a total value of $127,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on IDXX shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Atlantic Securities started coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $650.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $671.83.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

