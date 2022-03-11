Cardinal Capital Management Lowers Stock Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Cardinal Capital Management lessened its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,014 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 857 shares during the period. Keysight Technologies comprises 1.5% of Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $7,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KEYS. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 34,443 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,318,000 after purchasing an additional 3,942 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 174.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,114,110 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $172,030,000 after acquiring an additional 708,404 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,341,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,353,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $208,979,000 after acquiring an additional 35,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 101,057 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,604,000 after acquiring an additional 31,176 shares in the last quarter. 84.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

In related news, SVP John Page sold 20,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.17, for a total transaction of $4,080,397.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Adam Wallace sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.04, for a total transaction of $3,045,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,183 shares of company stock valued at $8,820,387. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KEYS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.69.

Shares of NYSE KEYS traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $145.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 867,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,313,598. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $169.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.03. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.68 and a 1-year high of $209.08.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 29.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, November 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.20 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to repurchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Keysight Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.