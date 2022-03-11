Cardinal Capital Management Sells 924 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Cardinal Capital Management lowered its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,737 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 924 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM accounts for about 2.0% of Cardinal Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $10,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 117.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 213 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 128.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 228 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 263.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. 72.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 5,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.50, for a total value of $1,023,679.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total transaction of $557,473.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,670 shares of company stock valued at $2,151,433 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $190.00 price target (up from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.16.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded down $2.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $152.34. The company had a trading volume of 7,392,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,192,588. The company’s 50-day moving average is $172.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.53. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $122.17 and a twelve month high of $193.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $170.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.24.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 104.90%. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.16%.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

