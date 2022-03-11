Cardinal Capital Management Takes $2.07 Million Position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Cardinal Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 41,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTE. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,365,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at $14,973,000. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at $4,688,000. Martin Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at $2,940,000. Finally, Old Port Advisors bought a new position in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at $2,948,000. 11.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on TTE shares. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Friday, December 3rd. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. AlphaValue raised shares of TotalEnergies to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TotalEnergies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.57.

Shares of TTE stock traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.65. The stock had a trading volume of 2,928,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,216,034. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.73. TotalEnergies SE has a 52-week low of $40.33 and a 52-week high of $60.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.49. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 16.04%. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.544 per share. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is 37.73%.

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

