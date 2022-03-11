Cardinal Capital Management Trims Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Cardinal Capital Management lowered its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 577 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and comprises approximately 2.2% of Cardinal Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $11,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.3% in the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 17,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,089,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 110.1% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 11,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,887 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 3.3% during the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 45,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 2.3% during the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 26,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,206,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 61.6% during the third quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 21,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,962,000 after purchasing an additional 8,189 shares during the period. 82.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LLY. StockNews.com downgraded Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $302.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.50.

In other news, SVP Ilya Yuffa sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.45, for a total transaction of $237,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 20,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.52, for a total value of $5,335,197.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 441,248 shares of company stock valued at $117,785,244 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LLY stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $266.30. 2,469,617 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,887,770. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $253.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $178.58 and a 52-week high of $283.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $249.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $250.26.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.89 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 96.36%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.75 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $0.98 dividend. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is presently 63.84%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.