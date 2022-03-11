Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Acquired by HealthInvest Partners AB

HealthInvest Partners AB raised its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 290.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,000 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Health accounts for about 9.1% of HealthInvest Partners AB’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. HealthInvest Partners AB’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $6,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Monument Capital Management lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 45,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 1.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 1.3% during the third quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 19,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 0.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 34,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. 83.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Cardinal Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.10.

NYSE:CAH traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.97. The stock had a trading volume of 40,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,033,959. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.69 and its 200 day moving average is $50.93. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.85 and a fifty-two week high of $62.96. The stock has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.84, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.04. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 94.02% and a net margin of 0.32%. The firm had revenue of $45.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.4908 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.62%.

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

